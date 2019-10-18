Raiders' Darren Waller: Cleared to play this week

Waller (foot) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Packers after practicing fully Friday, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Waller was added to the Raiders' Week 7 injury report after being limited at practice Thursday, but he'll be a go Sunday, which is good news for the team's passing attack, given that top wideout Tyrell Williams (foot) will remained sidelined this weekend. Five games into his 2019 season, Waller has racked up 37 catches (on 42 targets) for 359 yards, numbers that make him a startable fantasy tight end and also recently earned him a multi-year contract extension with the Raiders, worth about $9 million per season, according to Gutierrez.