Raiders' Darren Waller: Colossal Week 3 production
Waller corralled 13 of his 14 targets, amassing 134 receiving yards during Sunday's 34-14 loss to Minnesota. He also registered one carry, logging a seven-yard gain on the play.
Waller looks like he may just be your prototypical "league winner," emerging from a late-round average draft position to become an elite fantasy producer over the course of the season. The 255-pound tight end has been targeted at least seven times in three straight games to start off the season, while providing an absurdly efficient catch rate of 89.7 percent. He also has offered a high floor with no fewer than 63 receiving yards in any game thus far in 2019. Look for Waller to keep things rolling in Week 4, facing a Colts defense that allowed Falcons tight end Austin Hooper to erupt for 66 yards and two touchdowns Sunday.
More News
-
Raiders' Darren Waller: Another solid outing•
-
Raiders' Darren Waller: Extremely encouraging season debut•
-
Raiders' Darren Waller: Possible increase in role?•
-
Raiders' Darren Waller: Gets starting nod•
-
Raiders' Darren Waller: Making progress•
-
Raiders' Darren Waller: Takes part in individual drills•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 RB Preview: Start Gore McCoy?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 3 including an update on the...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 3, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Week 3 Injuries: Mack, Hilton questions
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Marquee matchup
You want as much exposure to this week's Ravens-Chiefs game as possible, and that's where Jamey...