Waller corralled 13 of his 14 targets, amassing 134 receiving yards during Sunday's 34-14 loss to Minnesota. He also registered one carry, logging a seven-yard gain on the play.

Waller looks like he may just be your prototypical "league winner," emerging from a late-round average draft position to become an elite fantasy producer over the course of the season. The 255-pound tight end has been targeted at least seven times in three straight games to start off the season, while providing an absurdly efficient catch rate of 89.7 percent. He also has offered a high floor with no fewer than 63 receiving yards in any game thus far in 2019. Look for Waller to keep things rolling in Week 4, facing a Colts defense that allowed Falcons tight end Austin Hooper to erupt for 66 yards and two touchdowns Sunday.