Waller (hamstring) has been activated from IR in advance of Sunday's game against the Patriots.

The return of Waller, who last suited up Week 5, will bolster the 5-8 Raiders' passing attack ahead of the team's last four games. In his looming return to the mix, Waller should reclaim his starting role ahead of Foster Moreau, who had been filling in as Las Vegas' top TE. Prior to being sidelined, Waller logged a 16-175-1 line on 24 targets in five games, but assuming no setbacks, the 30-year-old should see enough volume down the stretch to yield fantasy utility.