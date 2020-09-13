Waller hauled in six receptions on eight targets for a total of 45 yards in Week 1 against the Panthers.

Waller led the team in targets with eight, but failed to convert that into production. His longest reception of the day went for just eight yards, and he averaged only 4.6 yards per target. Still, Waller remained the top option for Derek Carr, even with the addition of several young targets such as Henry Ruggs and Bryan Edwards. That bodes well for better results in future weeks, including Week 2 against the Saints.