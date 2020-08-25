Waller has looked good in training camp, with Raiders defenders consistently struggling to cover him one-on-one, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.

Waller avoided any setbacks with the thumb injury that required surgery in late December. He'll have more competition for targets after the Raiders signed Jason Witten and drafted Henry Ruggs and Bryan Edwards, but it's still Waller who has the best odds to lead the team in pass-catching volume. Even if he doesn't quite match the 117 targets he saw during his breakout 2019 campaign, Waller should be a reliable fantasy starter at tight end.