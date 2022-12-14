The Raiders designated Waller (hamstring) and WR Hunter Renfrow (oblique) to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
This opens a 21-day window in which Waller and Renfrow can practice with their teammates without counting against the roster limit. They won't be included on the official practice reports while technically still on IR, but updates from Raiders beat writers throughout the week could provide some clue about whether one of both of the veteran pass catchers is on track to be activated before Sunday's game against New England.