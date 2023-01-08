Waller recorded two receptions on six targets for 35 yards in Saturday's 31-13 loss to the Chiefs.

Waller saw his highest target total since Week 2, though he lacked rapport with Jarrett Stidham to post a disappointing stat line. Waller did manage to account for the Raiders' longest play from scrimmage with a 24-yard reception early in the second quarter -- his seventh gain of 20 or more yards in his last four games. After suffering through an injury-plagued season, Waller will be back in Las Vegas in 2023.