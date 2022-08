Waller (undisclosed) sat out Thursday's Hall of Fame Game win over the Jaguars, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.

Waller missed multiple practices leading up to Thursday's game with an undisclosed injury, and he would have very likely sat out the exhibition opener anyhow even if he'd been at full health. The veteran tight end fell short of a third consecutive 1,000-yard season in 2021, but he's still believed to be a priority for a long-term extension in the near future.