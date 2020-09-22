Waller caught 12 of 16 targets for 103 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 34-24 win over the Saints.

Waller tormented New Orleans all night, as Las Vegas took full advantage of the mismatches he created in different parts of the field. He repeatedly helped the Raiders move the sticks, coming close to a career high in receptions. In the end, Waller comfortably led his team in all major receiving categories, with his one-yard touchdown grab on fourth down marking a key play in the second half. After such a dominating display, Waller will hope to keep his momentum going Week 3 against the Patriots.