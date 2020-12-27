Waller secured five of six targets for 112 yards during Saturday's 26-25 loss to the Dolphins.

Had Miami not been able to pull out an improbable win in the final 20 seconds, Dolphins cornerback Eric Rowe would have endured even worse nightmares regarding Waller's Week 16 performance. The first-time Pro Bowl tight end logged four separate gains of 19-plus yards on the night, including a marvelous one-handed grab over Rowe in the third quarter. With Las Vegas eliminated from playoff contention given a Week 16 loss, Waller heads into the Raiders' 2020 finale needing just 21 yards against Denver to establish a second consecutive 1,100-yard season. The 28-year-old's eight touchdowns, meanwhile, have already more than doubled his previous career best of three.