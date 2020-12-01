Waller caught four of seven targets for 23 yards in Sunday's 43-6 loss to the Falcons.

Not even a pass-friendly game script saved Waller from a disappointing fantasy effort by his standards Sunday as the Raiders fell behind by 20 points early in the third quarter, but were ultimately kept out of the end zone all day. He's still seen at least one red-zone target in all 11 contests this season, but Waller has caught four passes or less in two of Las Vegas' last three tilts. On a more positive note, another favorable matchup awaits for him in Week 13 against the Jets, who just ceded a pair of touchdowns to Dolphins tight ends Mike Gesicki and Adam Shaheen on Sunday.