Raiders' Darren Waller: Even more opportunity on tap?

Waller could be in line for another significant target share in a Week 4 tilt against the Colts with wideouts J.J. Nelson (coach's decision) and Dwayne Harris (ankle) declared inactive for the contest.

It would be difficult for Waller to top the 14 targets he saw Week 3 against the Vikings, but the pair of absences in the wideout corps at least up the chances he reaches double-digit looks once again. Waller has arguably functioned as a 1-A receiver in the Raiders offense through the first three games anyhow, having brought in an impressive 26 of 29 targets for 267 yards. He'll also be drawing a favorable matchup Sunday, considering the Colts have allowed an 18-181-2 line to tight ends over their first three games.