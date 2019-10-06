Raiders' Darren Waller: Even more targets than usual?

Waller is a candidate for extra targets in Sunday's Week 5 tilt against the Bears in London with wideouts Tyrell Williams (foot), J.J. Nelson (knee) and Dwayne Harris (ankle) all declared inactive for the contest.

The breakout tight end has seen no fewer than seven targets in any contest, and given the multiple absences and the relative inexperience of the receivers set to step up, Waller could be closer to the season-high 14 looks he saw Week 3 against the Vikings. The one damper on the possible increased opportunity naturally is a Bears defense that's allowed an average of just 50 receiving yards per game to tight ends this season.