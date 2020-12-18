Waller brought in nine of 12 targets for 150 yards and a touchdown in the Raiders' 30-27 overtime loss to the Chargers on Thursday night.

Derek Carr's late first-quarter exit did nothing to dampen the Pro Bowl tight end's production, as Waller led all pass catchers in receptions, receiving yards and targets on the night. The 28-year-old notched Las Vegas' first touchdown of the contest with a 35-yard grab early in the second quarter on a pass from Marcus Mariota, and he continued to connect frequently with the veteran backup throughout the game. Waller now has at least Thursday's nine-catch tally in four games, certainly an impressive feat for a player at his position. His remarkable effort against the Chargers also put Waller within 33 yards of a second straight 1,000-yard season, a benchmark he'll look to reach in a Week 16 Saturday night battle versus the Dolphins on Dec. 26.