Raiders' Darren Waller: Extremely encouraging season debut
Waller caught seven of eight targets during Monday night's 24-16 win against the Broncos, accounting for 70 receiving yards.
After leading the team in targets in the season opener, Waller is the no-longer secret secret weapon for an Oakland offense aiming to improve upon an 18th-place finish in passing yards per game. The 6-foot-6 Waller possesses elite athleticism for his position, with a 4.46-second 40-yard dash time and 4.25-second shuttle time recorded at his 2015 NFL Combine appearance. Existing within a Raiders offense that suddenly has targets up for grabs after the release of Antonio Brown on Saturday, Waller has a chance to enjoy a lucrative 2019 campaign at a tight end position that offers relatively few matchup-winning options across the league.
