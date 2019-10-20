Raiders' Darren Waller: Finally finds the end zone
Waller caught seven of eight targets for 126 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 42-24 loss to Green Bay.
The targets, catches, and yards have -- for the most part -- been there the entire season for the athletic young tight end. Fans had been waiting for more than five games to see Waller find pay dirt, however, and he finally delivered midway through the third quarter with a seven-yard jumping grab in the back of the end zone. He followed up with a 17-yard touchdown from Mike Glennon toward the end of the game. Waller has caught at least six passes in five of six games and has gone over 120 yards twice this season. If Sunday's red-zone success finally got a monkey off Waller's back, then one of the league's most consistent tight ends might just have become one of the league's most dominant.
