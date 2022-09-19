Waller caught six passes for 50 yards and one touchdown on eight targets against Arizona on Sunday.

Quarterback Derek Carr struggled somewhat in this game, keeping Waller's production contained in the otherwise sizeable target volume. Waller, Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow should continue to see nearly all of the Raiders' wide receiver routes, helping boost their target volume in each case despite the competition posed by the other two. Waller and the Raiders face Tennessee in Week 3.