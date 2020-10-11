Waller brought in five of seven targets for 48 yards and a touchdown in the Raiders' 40-32 win over the Chiefs on Sunday.

Waller led the Raiders in receptions and targets, and his five-yard touchdown grab in the second quarter began a comeback from a 21-10 deficit. Waller has just two scores on the campaign, but he's already boasting a 34-295 line on 47 targets through five games. The veteran tight end will look to continue surging in Week 7 against the Buccaneers following a Week 6 bye.