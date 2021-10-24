Waller, who was added to the Raiders' injury report Saturday as questionable with an ankle injury, is viewed as a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The report notes that the tight end strained his inner ankle and heel during Friday's practice, and it now looks like his Week 7 status hinges on how he feels during pre-game warmups. If Waller is limited or out versus Philadelphia, Foster Moreau would be in line to see added opportunities in the Raiders' passing offense. Given that Las Vegas kicks off at 4:05 ET on Sunday, ideally those considering Waller in fantasy lineups will have an alternate option (from players among the NFL's later games) in place should he end up missing the contest.