Raiders' Darren Waller: Gets opportunity sans Cook
Coach Jon Gruden said Waller has the "chance of a lifetime" with Jared Cook leaving for New Orleans, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Waller won't enter training camp atop the Oakland depth chart, but the guys he's behind -- Lee Smith and Derek Carrier (concussion) -- are noted for blocking far more than pass catching. Waller, on the other hand, is a converted college wide receiver who ran a 4.46 40-yard dash at the 2015 combine before Baltimore selected him in the sixth round. He only has 18 receptions in 22 NFL appearances, but raw athleticism and special teams experience should at least get his foot in the door. Of course, it's a good bet the Raiders add to their tight end room during the upcoming draft, potentially as soon as the first round.
