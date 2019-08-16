Raiders' Darren Waller: Gets starting nod
Waller (shoulder) got the start and caught one of two targets for seven yards in Thursday's preseason win over the Cardinals.
Oakland's first snap featured two tight ends and a fullback, with Waller, Foster Moreau and Alec Ingold joining halfback Josh Jacobs and wideout Tyrell Williams. Starting quarterback Derek Carr only threw two passes -- one to Williams and one to fellow wideout Ryan Grant. Despite the modest performance, Waller still appears on track for the top pass-catching role at tight end, if for no other reason than a lack of competition. He's listed in the top spot on Oakland's preseason depth chart, followed by Moreau, Derek Carrier and Luke Willson, in that order.
