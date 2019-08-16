Waller (shoulder) got the start and caught one of two targets for seven yards in Thursday's preseason win over the Cardinals.

Oakland's first snap featured two tight ends and a fullback, with Waller, Foster Moreau and Alec Ingold joining halfback Josh Jacobs and wideout Tyrell Williams. Starting quarterback Derek Carr only threw two passes -- one to Williams and one to fellow wideout Ryan Grant. Despite the modest performance, Waller still appears on track for the top pass-catching role at tight end, if for no other reason than a lack of competition. He's listed in the top spot on Oakland's preseason depth chart, followed by Moreau, Derek Carrier and Luke Willson, in that order.