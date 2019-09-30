Raiders' Darren Waller: Grabs seven passes
Waller caught seven of eight passes for 53 yards during Sunday's 31-24 win over Indianapolis.
Waller was held to a season-low 53 yards Sunday as the Colts did well with their zone-heavy scheme of keeping the athletic tight end in front of them. That didn't stop him from snagging at least a half-dozen passes for the fourth consecutive game. Waller leads Oakland in catches, targets, and yards, but it's fair to wonder where the touchdowns are for a big-bodied target averaging over eight catches per game. Pay dirt has to be coming eventually, but the Bears will be a tough team to do it against in Week 5.
