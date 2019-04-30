Raiders' Darren Waller: Has big opportunity ahead
General manager Mike Mayock hopes Waller can become the Raiders' top receiving threat at tight end, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.
There was buzz about the Raiders using an early draft pick on a tight end, but they instead waited until the fourth round to select Foster Moreau, who caught 52 passes in 49 games at LSU. The rookie figures to compete with Lee Smith and Derek Carrier (concussion) for inline blocking snaps, while Waller and Luke Willson (concussion) will battle for the pass-catching role. None of the bunch is likely to come anywhere near Jared Cook's 2018 production, but there's at least a hint of upside with Waller, a converted college wideout who ran a 4.46 40-yard dash at the 2015 combine. He flashed his potential at the end of last season with six catches for 75 yards on six targets over the final three weeks in December.
