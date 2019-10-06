Raiders' Darren Waller: Has season-worst outing

Waller caught four of five targets for 39 yards during Sunday's 24-21 in over Chicago.

Waller figured to be the Raiders' top target with Tyrell Williams (foot) and J.J. Nelson (knee) on the shelf. Evidently, Chicago thought the same thing as Waller was bottled up while his backup, Foster Moreau, led the team in receiving. Waller already has a difficult matchup in Week 7 against the Packers. If Williams and Nelson are unavailable, Green Bay would likely have all eyes on Waller.