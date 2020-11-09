Waller caught five of 10 targets for 22 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-26 win over the Chargers.
While it wasn't the most efficient performance, Waller did set a new career high with his fourth TD of the season. The tight end has seen double-digit targets three times in eight games as Derek Carr's top option heading into Week 10's clash with a Broncos defense that has only given up two touchdowns to opposition TEs so far this year.
