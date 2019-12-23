Raiders' Darren Waller: Held in check
Waller hauled in all four of his targets for 37 yards in the team's Week 16 win over the Chargers.
Waller was hurt by the return of Hunter Renfrow (ribs), who provided Derek Carr another intermediate target option. After recording no fewer than six receptions in each of the three games Renfrow missed, Waller's production immediately dipped. Still, he made the most of his opportunities by recording chunk gains of 20 and 11 yards. Waller will look to end the season strong in Week 17 against the Broncos, though it seems likely that his targets will remain limited.
More News
-
Raiders' Darren Waller: Strong effort in Oakland finale•
-
Raiders' Darren Waller: Leads team in receiving yards•
-
Raiders' Darren Waller: Big day in loss to Chiefs•
-
Raiders' Darren Waller: Tops 40 yards in blowout loss•
-
Raiders' Darren Waller: Records 78 receiving yards•
-
Raiders' Darren Waller: Modest production yet again•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Early Waivers: Final week fill ins
Injuries continue to be an issue heading into the final week of the season, so Chris Towers...
-
Our favorite league-losing punishments
With the championship here, it's time to look at the other end of the spectrum: The Fantasy...
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 16, identifying risky plays,...
-
Injury Report: Major absences
Nobody wants their championship game to be decided by injuries, but they figure to play a big...