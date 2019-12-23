Raiders' Darren Waller: Held in check

Waller hauled in all four of his targets for 37 yards in the team's Week 16 win over the Chargers.

Waller was hurt by the return of Hunter Renfrow (ribs), who provided Derek Carr another intermediate target option. After recording no fewer than six receptions in each of the three games Renfrow missed, Waller's production immediately dipped. Still, he made the most of his opportunities by recording chunk gains of 20 and 11 yards. Waller will look to end the season strong in Week 17 against the Broncos, though it seems likely that his targets will remain limited.