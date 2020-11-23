Waller hauled in all seven of his targets for 88 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 35-31 loss to Kansas City.

Waller turned in one of the better performances of his season to date after failing to top 50 yards over his previous five contests. Luckily for his fantasy owners, the athletic tight end has been finding his way into the end zone on a semi-regular basis (five scores through 10 games). Derek Carr appeared to break out of his mid-season slump, which can only benefit a dangerous weapon like Waller. A favorable matchup against the Falcons awaits Las Vegas in Week 12.