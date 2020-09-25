Waller (knee) was seen stretching at the start of Friday's practice, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
Held out of the first two practices of Week 3 prep due to a knee injury, Waller appears as if he'll fit in at least a limited session Friday. Look for his status to receive some clarity when the Raiders post their last practice report of the week.
