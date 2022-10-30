Waller (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Saints.
With Waller set to miss his second straight game, Foster Moreau is once again in line to handle added TE reps for the Raiders in Week 8, a context that resulted in him catching three of his five targets for 28 yards in last weekend's 38-20 win over the Texans. Waller will thus target a potential return to action in Week 9 versus the Jaguars.
More News
-
Raiders' Darren Waller: Not expected to play Sunday•
-
Raiders' Darren Waller: Shaping up as game-time call•
-
Raiders' Darren Waller: Questionable for Week 8•
-
Raiders' Darren Waller: Another limited practice•
-
Raiders' Darren Waller: Limited in return to practice•
-
Raiders' Darren Waller: Back at practice•