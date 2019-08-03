Raiders' Darren Waller: Injures shoulder
Waller left Saturday's practice with a shoulder injury, Michael Gelhken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Waller evidently suffered an AC joint sprain, but it's not expected to keep the converted wide receiver off the field for very long. The 26-year-old has made a positive impression on the coaching staff during the early portions of training camp, acting as the starting tight end ahead of Luke Willson and Derek Carrier.
