Raiders' Darren Waller: Leads team in receiving yards
Waller caught all six of his targets for 73 yards during Sunday's 42-21 loss to the Titans. He also lost a fumble.
Waller finished second on the team in targets while tying for the team lead in receptions. He has now topped 70 receiving yards in three of the last four games to approach 900 yards for the season. Waller continues to serve as Derek Carr's top target and should continue as such next Sunday against the Jaguars.
