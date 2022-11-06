Waller (hamstring), officially listed as questionable, is unlikely to play Sunday against the Jaguars, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Waller logged three limited practice sessions during the week but is still not fully healthy according to Schefter. As a result, Waller is likely to miss his third consecutive game. In the two games that Waller has missed, Foster Moreau has racked up 14 targets and could be in line for a significant role once again against Jacksonville.