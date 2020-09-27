Waller (knee) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Patriots.
Waller missed practice Wednesday and Thursday, before returning to a limited session Friday, but assuming no in-game issues, look for the tight end -- who logged a 12/105/1 stat line while being targeted 16 times in this past Monday's win over the Saints -- to continue to be a focal point of the Raiders' offense in Week 3.
More News
-
Raiders' Darren Waller: On track to play Week 3•
-
Raiders' Darren Waller: Listed as questionable for Week 3•
-
Raiders' Darren Waller: In position to practice Friday•
-
Raiders' Darren Waller: Not spotted at Thursday's practice•
-
Raiders' Darren Waller: Listed as non-participant Wednesday•
-
Raiders' Darren Waller: Dominant in Week 2 win•