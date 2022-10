Waller (shoulder) was listed as a full participant in Friday's walk-through practice, Rachel Gossen of the Raiders' official site reports.

After logging a limited session Thursday, Waller's full listing Friday puts him on track to head the Raiders' tight end corps Monday night against Kansas City. Four games into the 2022 season, Waller has maintained fantasy utility by averaging four catches, six targets and 43.8 receiving yards per contest to go along with one TD.