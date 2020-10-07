Waller (knee) was limited at Wednesday's practiceVic Tafur of The Athletic reports.
Waller logged 70 0f 74 snaps on offense in this past Sunday's 30-23 loss to the Bills, en route to hauling in nine of his 12 targets for 88 yards. With no reported setbacks in that contest, we'll operate under the assumption that Waller's limitations Wednesday were maintenance-related.
