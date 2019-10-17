Raiders' Darren Waller: Listed as limited Thursday
Waller (foot) was limited at practice Thursday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The tight end -- who recently signed multi-year contract extension with the Raiders -- practiced fully Wednesday, so his limitations Thursday are worth noting. We'll revisit his status no later than Friday, but so far there's been nothing to suggest that Waller's status for Sunday's game against the Packers is in peril.
