Waller (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots.
The tight end missed practice Wednesday and Thursday, before returning to a limited session Friday. The same applies to starting running back Josh Jacobs (hip). It's possible that the Raiders were simply exercising caution with a pair of key playmakers, but either way the duo's Week 3 availability will be clarified in advance of the first wave of Sunday's kickoffs, thanks to the team's 1:00 p.m. ET starting time.
