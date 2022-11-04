Waller (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after practicing in a limited fashion this week, Rachel Gossen of the Raiders' official site reports.

"He's working extremely hard to try to get back as soon as he can," coach Josh McDaniels said of Waller, who has missed two straight contests. "I know that, and nobody wants to play quicker than Darren does." Fortunately for those considering the Raiders' top tight end in Week 9 fantasy lineups, the team kicks off at 1:00 ET on Sunday. If Waller remains out or is limited this weekend, added snaps and targets would once again be available for Foster Moreau.