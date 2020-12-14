Waller caught seven of 10 targets for 75 yards during Sunday's 44-27 loss to the Colts.

Waller led the team in targets and catches while finishing second on yards, despite receiving special attention from an elite Indianapolis defense. He averaged just 10.7 yards per catch after his epic 200-yard performance a week ago, but it was still a strong showing from one of the NFL's most productive tight ends. Waller has posted at least 75 yards in three of his last four games, scoring three touchdowns in that span, and he'll look to add to his numbers Thursday against a Chargers defense that has been vulnerable to opposing tight ends this season.