Waller brought in six of nine targets for 50 yards and a touchdown in the Raiders' 45-20 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Waller was unsurprisingly heavily involved on a day when Derek Carr put up 36 attempts, with the big tight end drawing nine of those looks to co-lead the team with Nelson Agholor in that category. The 28-year-old's catch total set the pace for the Raiders as well, while his one-yard scoring grab late in the third quarter marked his third touchdown in the last five games. Waller's elevated role in the offense should certainly continue in a Week 8 road battle against the Browns.