During Tuesday's practice, Waller was as "active as he has been since suffering his shoulder sprain," Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The status of wideout Antonio Brown has been capturing headlines out of the Raiders training camp of late, but Waller is nonetheless a player to monitor, as he bounces back from his shoulder woes. The 26-year-old logged just six catches for 75 yards in four games for the Raiders last season, but with Jared Cook no longer in the mix, there's a clear opportunity for the athletic Waller -- who tops the team's posted tight end depth chart -- to see an uptick in targets in 2019. It's a scenario that has landed the 6-foot-6, 255-pounder firmly on the fantasy sleeper radar.