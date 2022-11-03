Waller (hamstring) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
Waller practiced in a limited capacity all of last week before sitting out the Raiders' eventual 24-0 loss to the Saints, so he may need to upgrade to full activity Friday to avoid carrying an injury designation into Sunday's game in Jacksonville. If Waller ends up sitting out Week 9 or is available only in a limited capacity, Foster Moreau could continue to take on an expanded role at tight end.
