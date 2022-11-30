Waller (hamstring) is eligible to return from injured reserve for the Raiders' Week 14 game against the Rams, but head coach Josh McDaniels suggested Wednesday that the tight end may not be cleared to play by then, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

After hosting the Chargers this Sunday, the Raiders face quick turnaround for the Dec. 8 matchup with the Rams, which falls on a Thursday. While McDaniels said Waller is getting "close" to a return, the coach indicated that the short window between the Weeks 13 and 14 games could make it tough for the 30-year-old to prove the left hamstring strain is behind him. Waller hadn't played since Week 5 before being placed on IR ahead of Week 10, so his streak of absences is set to reach seven games Sunday. Foster Moreau will be in store for at least one more turn as the Raiders' top tight end, and likely an additional one next Thursday if McDaniels' prediction about Waller's availability comes to pass.