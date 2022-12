Waller (hamstring) told Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com on Tuesday that he's "on track" to be activated from injured reserve next week and perhaps suit up for Week 15 against the Patriots.

Waller's comment seemingly rule him out from playing in this Thursday's game at the Rams, especially because the Raiders have yet to designate him for return from IR. He's been sidelined since Week 5 due to a strained left hamstring, which has allowed Foster Moreau to serve as the team's No. 1 tight end.