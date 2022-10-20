Waller (hamstring) remained sidelined at practice Thursday, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.
Back-to-back practice absences don't bode particularly well for Waller's status for Sunday's game against the Texans, but he'll have one more chance to get in some work before the Raiders' final Week 7 injury report comes out. If he's out or limited this weekend, Foster Moreau is a candidate to see added work against Houston if he's able to move past a knee injury that has sidelined him of late and limited him during Wednesday's session.
