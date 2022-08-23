Waller (undisclosed) isn't practicing Tuesday, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.
Waller missed most of training camp with a hamstring injury before returning to practice last Wednesday. He's now out again, though it could be maintenance rather than a setback or new injury. Either way, it's impacting Waller's fantasy value, with his ADP dropping in recent weeks as the Raiders have declined to provide any detail on the injury. Josh McDaniel seems to take after mentor Bill Belichick in that regard, at least.