Raiders' Darren Waller: Modest production yet again

Waller secured three of five targets for 40 yards in the Raiders' 26-24 win over the Chargers on Thursday.

Waller checked in tied for second in receptions and was third in receiving yards for the Raiders on the night, but it was still a disappointing performance when measured against the standard Waller set earlier in the season. After notching at least 63 receiving yards in four of the first six games of the season, Waller hasn't cleared three catches or 52 receiving yards in any of his last three games. He figures to remain one of Derek Carr's top targets, however, and he'll look to bounce back against the vulnerable Bengals defense in a Week 11 matchup a week from Sunday.