Waller caught nine of 12 targets for 88 yards in Sunday's 30-23 loss to the Bills.

He was once again Derek Carr's favorite target, and no other Raider caught more than five passes on the afternoon. Waller appears over the knee issue that may have hampered him last week, and the tight end could see high volume in Week 5 against a Kansas City defense that's allowed two touchdowns to TEs through its first three games.