Waller (knee) caught two of four targets for nine yards in Sunday's 36-20 loss to the Patriots.
While Waller was able to suit up, he seemed to be operating at far less than 100 percent after catching 18 balls over Las Vegas' first two games. If the tight end can get healthier, he should be more involved in Week 4 against the Bills.
More News
-
Raiders' Darren Waller: Listed as active Sunday•
-
Raiders' Darren Waller: On track to play Week 3•
-
Raiders' Darren Waller: Listed as questionable for Week 3•
-
Raiders' Darren Waller: In position to practice Friday•
-
Raiders' Darren Waller: Not spotted at Thursday's practice•
-
Raiders' Darren Waller: Listed as non-participant Wednesday•