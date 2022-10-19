Waller (hamstring) isn't practicing Wednesday, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.
Coach Josh McDaniel said he hopes to have Waller and Foster Moreau (knee) available for Sunday's game against Houston, but McDaniel cautioned that he wasn't ready to make a prediction on it actually happening. Moreau reportedly practiced during the Week 6 bye and now is practicing Wednesday, while Waller still hasn't returned.
